Gov. Whitmer provides update on Michigan’s handling of COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. She is expected to make an announcement about when restaurants can reopen for indoor dining.

UPDATE: Michigan aims to resume indoor dining at restaurants on Feb. 1, Gov. Whitmer says

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

Michigan’s Chief Operating Officer Tricia Foster will also update the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

The state is currently under an MDHHS emergency order that bans certain segments of the economy, such as indoor dining at restaurants and concessions at entertainment facilities.

The Michigan Licensed Beverage Association revealed Whitmer is expected to announce Wednesday that indoor dining can resume Feb. 1.