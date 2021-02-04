Live Stream: Gov. Whitmer provides update on COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Thursday on the handling of COVID-19 in the state.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Whitmer will talk about the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus across Michigan.

Restaurants reopened Monday (Feb. 1) for the first time since mid-November, though they are under strict capacity and curfew regulations.

A new variant of COVID-19 -- B117 -- has also been confirmed in Washtenaw and Wayne counties. This variant spreads more rapidly and caused a two-week shutdown of the entire University of Michigan athletic department.

On Wednesday, state officials announced 1,383 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths. Michigan has now confirmed 563,893 cases and 14,704 deaths since the start of the pandemic.