Live stream: Gov. Whitmer provides update on COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the handling of COVID-19 in the state.

The briefing will begin at 2:30 p.m. You can watch live in the stream above.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in Michigan over the past several weeks, and on Tuesday, the state reported 8,867 new cases -- the second-highest single-day total ever.

On Friday, Whitmer said she doesn’t plan to implement new restrictions to combat rising cases, but some national health experts believe that’s the only way Michigan will be able to effectively slow the spread of the virus.

The governor asked Michiganders to follow some voluntary restrictions for two weeks, such as avoiding indoor dining at restaurants and gatherings. She also asked high schools to return to remote learning and youth sports to suspend activities.