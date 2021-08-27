West Nile virus detected in Macomb County mosquitoes for first time this summer

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The West Nile virus was detected in a sampling of mosquitoes gathered in Macomb County for the first time this summer, officials said.

The Macomb County Health Department issued a reminder that residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites during the late summer and fall.

So far, no cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in humans this year in Michigan.

West Nile virus is transmitted to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes. Mosquitoes become infected if they bite birds that have the virus.

Many people who become infected with West Nile virus have mild or no symptoms, but others could develop severe symptoms, including encephalitis or meningitis.

People 50 and older, those who have received an organ transplant and anyone with medical conditions such as diabetes, cancer, kidney disease and hypertension are at the greatest risk of severe symptoms, health officials said.

Residents are reminded to take the following measures to prevent mosquito bites: