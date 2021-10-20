Michigan issues 9 COVID safety recommendations for children, adults celebrating Halloween

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan health officials have issued a list of COVID safety recommendations for children and adults planning to trick-or-treat or celebrate Halloween this month.

“Because many of our young Michiganders are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, we urge everyone to take precautions to participate safely,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “There are still ways to celebrate safely, and the MDHHS guidance provides tips for trick-or-treaters and their parents along with homeowners who wish to pass out treats.”

Officials said the best ways to stop the spread of COVID include getting vaccinated, staying home, wearing face coverings and washing hands. They also recommended getting a flu vaccine.

Here are six specific recommendations from MDHHS for parents and children during trick-or-treating:

Talk with children about Halloween safety and expectations.

Stay outdoors for activities, particularly if participants are not vaccinated.

Trick-or-treat in small groups.

Avoid congregating in groups around houses.

If indoors or in crowded outdoor settings, wear a face mask that covers both the mouth and nose. A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask if wearing both causes difficulty breathing. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

Here are three additional tips for homeowners passing out candy: