Good Health: 4 critical tests for women over 40

If you’re a woman over the age of 40 there are four critical tests you need to stop and schedule right now.

Mammogram

The first one is a mammogram.

“Breast cancer is the most common for women and it happens to affect one out of eight women, about 12% of the population,” said Dr. Sayee Kiran, a breast surgical oncologist at Beaumont Health. “The mammogram has gotten so good at detecting at early cancer.”

Pelvic exam

Next is a pelvic exam and Pap test, or Pap smear, to test for cervical cancer.

“It’s very important to scheduled these exams because we want to be proactive in our health,” said Dr. Kran. “As women we get so wrapped up in taking care of other people that sometimes we forget about ourselves.”

Colonoscopy

Next on the list is a colonoscopy to check for colon cancer. New guidelines suggest getting your first colonoscopy at 45 if you’re low risk.

“I fall into that category of taking care of everybody else and almost forgetting about myself, so I think it’s very important,” said Kiran.

Blood pressure

Next: Get your blood pressure checked. It’s a misconception that high blood pressure rarely affects women. In fact, 52% of deaths from high blood pressure are women.

Pregnancy, methods of birth control and menopause can increase your risk for high blood pressure. If untreated, high blood pressure can lead to a heart attack, strokes, kidney failure, and more.

Experts say don’t let fears about COVID-19 keep you from seeing your doctor.

