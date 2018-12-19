Experts caution parents about children becoming addicted to 'Fortnite' video game

DETROIT - "Fortnite" is a video game that's played by more than 200 million users, but for some, it's become an obsession.

"Fortnite" has created such a following that some people even spend time watching other people play it.

But experts said in some cases, the gaming is getting out of hand and having negative real-life impacts.

Ashlee Johnson said her sons, Cole and Easton, know their "Fortnite." But she had a lot to learn.

"I read up online," Johnson said. "I researched what I could from it. But, yeah, they definitely were playing a lot of it, so we knew we really had to figure out what this game was."

Players battle it out "Hunger Games"-style until there is only one survivor left. It's an adrenaline rush that keeps players coming back for more.

But if it's not kept in check, addiction to games such as "Fortnite" can lead to depression, social anxiety and a lack of motivation, health experts said.

It's important to set limits on gaming, according to experts.

"What you can do, like other things, is understanding moderation," Johnson said.

What are the signs that "Fortnite" has become too much a part of a user's life?

"Behaviors that pull kids away to the point where they're not engaged in school at all or they're not engaged with other social groups," Johnson said.

The Johnsons believe they've struck a good balance for now.

"They get to play it three days a week for an hour that day," Johnson said. "So Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, we've decided, and that's an hour that day and that's all they get to play.

"I'm actually kind of hoping it's a phase; that they are going to stop playing it."

Some parents have been so concerned about their children's addiction to the game that they've sent them to rehab for treatment. "Fortnite" has even been cited in a number of divorce proceedings, suggesting adults aren't immune, either, experts said.

