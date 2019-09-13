FDA committee to hold hearing on new peanut allergy treatment

Those who suffer from peanut allergies should pay attention to a FDA committee meeting Friday.

The committee will be discussing and making recommendations on the safety of a new peanut allergy treatment.

It's designed to help reduce the severity of allergic reactions after accidental exposure in patients between the ages of 4 and 17.

At the start of the trial all patients had a reaction to just 1/3 of a peanut. After a year, 67 percent could tolerate about two peanuts. If approved it would be the first FDA-approved drug to treat peanut allergy.

