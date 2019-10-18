How much is too much when it comes to children and video games?

DETROIT - Gaming disorder can now be diagnosed as a mental health condition, according to the World Health Organization.

Studies about the effects of video games are still in the early stages, but there are concerns that playing video games too often can lead to feelings of isolation, anxiety and depression.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children play video games for no more than 30 to 60 minutes on a school night and no more than two hours on a night when they don't have school the next morning.

