How to prepare your body to spring forward for daylight saving time

DETROIT - On Sunday, the clocks will spring forward one hour for daylight saving time, and we will lose an hour of sleep.

The change can throw the body clock off if we are unprepared for it.

"Daylight saving time was not designed for our normal rhythms. Daylight saving time was designed for the convenience of certain societal factors. It's not normal to suddenly have an hour of our life moved," Local 4's Dr. Frank McGeorge said.

McGeorge said the important factor about springing forward is people are essentially losing an hour of sleep, he said the best way to make up for that is to go to bed an hour earlier or try to stay in bed a little bit later that morning, but don't overdo it because that will throw off your time of bed the next day.

"I feel a difference at least for the next week and a half I'm thrown off from the spring forward definitely. I'm more tired at work and everything, I need that extra cup of coffee throughout the day," Detroit resident Andrius Rauckis said.

Rauckis is not a fan of the time change.

"Personally, I think it's kind of silly," Rauckis said. "There's not really a reason for doing it every year and it really causes a lot of problems. People have health problems because of the shift in time."

McGeorge said the time change doesn't affect everyone, but if you know it will, you should plan to go to bed a little earlier each night leading up to daylight saving time.

"I just try to get some more sleep," Rauckis said.

The impact can range from being a little jetlagged to something more serious.

"Overall, it’s not surprising on Monday, when people go back to work after a daylight saving time change, they are a little bit out of it -- they're a little bit sleepy because they just haven't made the adjustment," McGeorge said.

The time change can raise the risk of health problems.

"If you look at the statistics of health overall there are increases in vascular events, heart attacks, strokes, car accidents, even as a result of the sleep loss related to daylight saving time changes. Now, any individual hospital or doctor probably isn't going to notice that, but if you look at the statistics overall, there is a distinct change," McGeorge said.

McGeorge said the time change can impact children and recommends putting them to bed 15 minutes earlier each night for a few nights leading up to Sunday to help them make up that lost hour of sleep.

