Metro Detroit mental health resource guide: When, where and how to find help

One in five people will be affected by mental illness at some point in their life, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, Local 4 is dedicating special coverage in all newscasts Wednesday to this important topic. Here's what to expect:

On Local 4 News Morning , Dr. McGeorge takes a closer look at a drug-free way to help ease some symptoms of depression, anxiety and more.

Call our phone bank

The Local 4 phone bank will be open from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with experts from Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority, Oakland Community Health Network and Macomb County Community Mental Health available to take calls and answer questions from viewers.

The number to call starting at 4 p.m. will be (313) 298-WDIV (9348).

Mental health resources

Looking for help or information in your neighborhood? We've gathered some information for certain counties in Metro Detroit to help you get started.

Wayne County

The Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority is a safety net organization that provides a full array of services and supports to adults with mental illness, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, children with serious emotional disturbances and persons with substance use disorders.

DWMHA provides empowerment to persons within our behavioral health system, serving nearly 75,000 citizens in Detroit and Wayne County.

Helpline: (800) 241-4949 (24/7)

TTY: (800) 630-1044 (24/7)

DWMHA: (313) 833-2500 (8am-4:30pm M-F)

Oakland County

Oakland Community Health Network Community-based, local public mental health system that manages specialty support and services to persons with:

Serious mental illness

Serious emotional disturbances

Intellectual developmental disabilities

Infant mental health

Substance use disorders

Most people who receive services through Oakland County’s public mental health system, which is managed by OCHN, have Medicaid insurance coverage.

Access (Central Screening Center for Oakland County)

By phone 248-464-6363

Monday & Thursday, 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tues/Wed/ Fri, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

In person - 1200 North Telegraph Rd., 32E, Pontiac, MI

Walk-in hours: Monday & Thursday, 8:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Tues/Wed/Fri, 8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m

Macomb County

Macomb County Community Mental Health offers many services to help in difficult situations. Some of these situations may include:

Suicidal thoughts or feelings

Information on mental health/illness

Substance abuse/addiction/recovery information

Relationship problems

Abuse/violence

Economic problems causing anxiety/depression

Loneliness

Family problems

Any other concern that is causing you distress

To help a friend or loved one

MERG offers trained crisis teams who respond on-site to community disasters affecting groups of people. MERG helps to stabilize the work, school, or community setting by responding immediately to the stress of unexpected community crises.

Crisis hotline: 586-307-9100

Quick links to other communities:

Mental illness: The signs, treatment, crisis resources

Millions of Americans are affected by mental health conditions every year. Here's some helpful information from the National Alliance on Mental Illness:

Knowing the warning signs

Trying to tell the difference between what expected behaviors are and what might be the signs of a mental illness isn't always easy. There's no easy test that can let someone know if there is mental illness or if actions and thoughts might be typical behaviors of a person or the result of a physical illness.

Each illness has its own symptoms, but common signs of mental illness in adults and adolescents can include the following:

Excessive worrying or fear

Feeling excessively sad or low

Confused thinking or problems concentrating and learning

Extreme mood changes, including uncontrollable “highs” or feelings of euphoria

Prolonged or strong feelings of irritability or anger

Avoiding friends and social activities

Difficulties understanding or relating to other people

Changes in sleeping habits or feeling tired and low energy

Changes in eating habits such as increased hunger or lack of appetite

Changes in sex drive

Difficulty perceiving reality (delusions or hallucinations, in which a person experiences and senses things that don't exist in objective reality)

Inability to perceive changes in one’s own feelings, behavior or personality (”lack of insight” or anosognosia)

Abuse of substances like alcohol or drugs

Multiple physical ailments without obvious causes (such as headaches, stomach aches, vague and ongoing “aches and pains”)

Thinking about suicide

Inability to carry out daily activities or handle daily problems and stress

An intense fear of weight gain or concern with appearance

Mental health conditions can also begin to develop in young children. Because they’re still learning how to identify and talk about thoughts and emotions, their most obvious symptoms are behavioral. Symptoms in children may include the following:

Changes in school performance

Excessive worry or anxiety, for instance fighting to avoid bed or school

Hyperactive behavior

Frequent nightmares

Frequent disobedience or aggression

Frequent temper tantrums

Where to get help

Don’t be afraid to reach out if you or someone you know needs help. Learning all you can about mental health is an important first step.

Reach out to your health insurance, primary care doctor or state/country mental health authority for more resources.

Contact the NAMI HelpLine to find out what services and supports are available in your community.

If you or someone you know needs helps now, you should immediately call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or call 911.

Receiving a diagnosis

Knowing warning signs can help let you know if you need to speak to a professional. For many people, getting an accurate diagnosis is the first step in a treatment plan.

Unlike diabetes or cancer, there is no medical test that can accurately diagnose mental illness. A mental health professional will use the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, published by the American Psychiatric Association, to assess symptoms and make a diagnosis. The manual lists criteria including feelings and behaviors and time limits in order to be officially classified as a mental health condition.

After diagnosis, a health care provider can help develop a treatment plan that could include medication, therapy or other lifestyle changes.

Finding treatment

Getting a diagnosis is just the first step; knowing your own preferences and goals is also important. Treatments for mental illness vary by diagnosis and by person. There’s no “one size fits all” treatment. Treatment options can include medication, counseling (therapy), social support and education.

