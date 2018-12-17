New report on substance abuse finds alarming number of teenagers vaping nicotine

DETROIT - Vaping among teenagers has reached an all-time high, and there's no sign of them quitting anytime soon, according to a new report on substance abuse among teens.

The skyrocketing number of children using e-cigarettes has even stunned experts.

"We're really astounded by how popular this has become," said Dr. Wilson Compton, of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

More than 37 percent of high school seniors say they've vaped, which is up from just over a quarter last year.

The annual report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse shows children are vaping nicotine as well as marijuana. Many claim they're just vaping e-liquid flavors.

"Even the items that say they have flavors -- if you read the fine print and read what they say, it always includes nicotine," Compton said. "The consumer doesn't always know that, so they may not be aware that they're using nicotine when they're using this product."

Nicotine is highly addictive, and experts said e-cigarettes are getting a whole new generation hooked.

The Food and Drug Administration has declared vaping to be an epidemic.

"These are proportions of use among our young people that are simply intolerable," FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said.

The FDA is threatening to ban all flavored vaping products unless manufacturers come up with a solid plan to curb youth access and use.

The survey also found teenage use of alcohol, prescription painkillers and regular cigarettes has decreased.

