Health officials confirm case of hepatitis A in Plymouth restaurant worker

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - The Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness has confirmed a case of hepatitis A in a food service worker for Omelette and Waffle Cafe at 580 Forest Avenue in Plymouth.

The facility was inspected Sept. 11 and is still open, officials said. Management is working with HVCW during the investigation.

HVCW staff vaccinated employees of the facility Tuesday.

Customers who consumed food or beverages from Omelette and Waffle Cafe between Aug. 17 and Sept. 4 should get vaccinated by Sept. 18 to prevent getting the disease, health officials said.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable disease. If given within 14 days of exposure, hepatitis A vaccine or immunoglobulin can prevent illness.

HVCW will be holding a vaccination clinic from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Plymouth City Hall on 201 S. Main Street for affected customers.

Some individuals, including people who have a weakened immune system or liver disease, should talk with their doctor about getting immunoglobulin.

Wayne County health officials are also advising people who ate at the establishment during the time period to watch for symptoms of hepatitis A, which can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored stool, fever, chills and yellow skin and eyes, also known as jaundice.

Hepatitis A symptoms occur between 15 and 50 days after exposure.

The best ways to prevent the spread of hepatitis A are to:

Get a hepatitis A vaccine.

Always wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom or changing a diaper.

Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water during food preparation and before eating food.

Avoid undercooked or raw shellfish.

Do not prepare food for others if you are ill.

