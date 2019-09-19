Health officials confirm case of rabies in dead skunk found in Southfield

iStock Image

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A dead skunk found in Southfield recently tested positive for rabies, according to the Oakland County Health Division.

The skunk was found north of 10 Mile Road and south of Lincoln Road between Southfield and Greenfield roads.

According to the Health Division, multiple dead skunks have been found in the area but weren't tested for rabies.

Anyone who sees dead wild animals in the area is asked to contact the Health Division at 248-858-1286. If a wild animal is acting strangely, call local animal control.

Rabies is spread through bites and scratches because it's found in the saliva of infected animals.

Residents are urged to stay away from wild animals, including skunks, bats, raccoons, foxes, and stray cats and dogs.

If a wild animal bites you or your pet, wash the area and contact a medical or veterinary professional. Animal bites can be reported to the Health Division at 248-858-1286.

Rabies safety tips from the health division:

• Have pets vaccinated regularly. This will protect them if exposed to animals with the disease and prevent them from becoming ill and infecting humans.

• Do not handle stray, wild, or dead animals.

• Call local animal control experts for help if an animal is acting strangely, including:

Having problems swallowing

Exhibiting lots of drool or saliva

Appearing tamer than you would expect

Biting at everything

Having trouble moving or is paralyzed

• Keep pets indoors or supervised to limit their exposure to wild animals that may be rabid.

• Use a leash when walking dogs or keep them in a fenced-in yard.

• Do not feed or put water for pets outside

• Keep garbage securely covered, as these items may attract wild or stray animals.

