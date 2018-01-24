Hepatitis A confirmed in food service worker at Downriver Coney Island in Southgate

DETROIT - A case of hepatitis A has been confirmed in a food service worker at Downriver Coney Island at 13760 Eureka Road in Southgate.

The Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness (WCDHVCW) said the individual had limited food handling responsibilities and shifts during the exposure period.

Details from the health department:

The facility, which was inspected Jan. 23, 2018, is open for business and is working with the WCDHVCW during the investigation. There were no violations cited on the January 23 visit. The owners took immediate action by having all staff members receive the vaccine between January 23 and 24, 2018.

Wayne County health officials are advising people who consumed food from the Downriver Coney Island in Southgate during the exposure period, between January 2 and 14, to watch for symptoms of hepatitis A. Symptoms can include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, dark urine, clay-colored stool, fever, chills, and yellow skin and eyes (jaundice). Hepatitis A symptoms occur between 15 and 50 days after exposure and can last for several weeks to months and can occasionally be fatal.

Hepatitis A is a vaccine preventable disease. If given within 14 days of exposure, hepatitis A vaccine or immunoglobulin can prevent illness. Patrons who consumed food or beverages from Downriver Coney Island between Jan. 11 and 14 can get vaccinated by Jan. 28 to prevent getting the disease.

With the recent increase of hepatitis A cases, especially in retail and food service industry workers, Wayne County health urges all residents to get vaccinated for Hepatitis A. Individuals should consult with their physician to determine if they should receive the vaccine through their provider.

The best ways to prevent the spread of hepatitis A are:

Get a Hepatitis A vaccine

Always wash your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom or changing a diaper

Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water during food preparation and before eating food

Avoid undercooked or raw shellfish

Do not prepare food for others if you are ill

If you do not have insurance coverage, Hepatitis A vaccine is available at the Wayne County Health Department Clinic located at 33030 Van Born Road in Wayne, Michigan. Vaccine may also be available at many clinics and pharmacies. More information about hepatitis A is available at www.michigan.gov/hepatitisaoutbreak or call Wayne County at 734-727-7078.

