Hepatitis A confirmed in Wayne State University employee; school says exposure risk 'very low'

DETROIT - A case of Hepatitis A was confirmed in an employee at Wayne State University prompting school officials to alert students and faculty.

The employee diagnosed with the hepatitis A virus does not work in any food or clinical setting. Officials with the university did not say which department the employee works with or where students may have come in contact with the virus, but did say the risk of exposure in this situation is "very low."

Hepatitis A is a serious, highly contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV).

Officials with the Campus Health Center recommended that all members of the WSU community who have not been vaccinated or who would like to check their vaccination status to contact their primary care physician or the Campus Health Center.

Hepatitis A vaccines are available at the following community-based clinics:

Tuesday, April 17 - 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ford Community & Performing Arts Center - 15801 Michigan Ave, Dearborn, 48126

Tuesday, April 24 - 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Civic Park Senior Center - 15218 Farmington Road - Livonia - 48154

Wednesday, April 25 - 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Lincoln Park Library - 1381 Southfield Road - Lincoln Park - 48146

Monday, April 30 - 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ford Senior Center - 6750 Troy Street - Taylor - 48180

Wednesday, May 2 - 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Canton Twp. Administration Bldg. - 1150 S. Canton Center Rd - Canton - 48188

Hepatitis A symptoms can include:

Nausea and vomiting

Belly pain

Feeling tired

Fever

Loss of appetite

Yellowing of the skin and eyes

Dark urine

Pale-colored feces

Joint pain

HVCW urges all residents to get vaccinated for hepatitis A. Vaccine is available at many clinics and pharmacies. If you have any other questions about hepatitis A go to www.cdc.gov/hepatitis, or call HVCW at 734-727-7078.

Last week the Department of Health said significant outbreaks of hepatitis A virus have been reported in Kentucky and Michigan. The agency said Michigan has had more than 800 cases, including 25 deaths.

The AP reported state Epidemiologist Pam Pontones said getting vaccinated for hepatitis A and thoroughly washing hands when preparing food are "simple, safe and effective ways" to prevent the spread of hepatitis A.

