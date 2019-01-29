Israeli scientists say they'll have complete cure for cancer within a year

A team of scientists in Israel claim they'll have a complete cure for cancer within a year.

A lead scientist from Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. (AEBi) told The Jerusalem Post they'd have a complete cure for cancer very soon.

“Our cancer cure will be effective from day one, will last a duration of a few weeks and will have no or minimal side-effects at a much lower cost than most other treatments on the market,” Dan Aridor said. “Our solution will be both generic and personal.”

“We believe we will offer in a year’s time a complete cure for cancer."

Aridor said the treatment is essentially on the scale of a cancer antibiotic. The Post reports the drug is based on SoAP technology, which involves the introduction of DNA coding for a protein.

A team of scientists won the Nobel Prize in 2018 for their work on SoAP technology.

Aridor says the drug won't be affected by mutations.

“We made sure that the treatment will not be affected by mutations; cancer cells can mutate in such a way that targeted receptors are dropped by the cancer.”

“The probability of having multiple mutations that would modify all targeted receptors simultaneously decreases dramatically with the number of targets used,” Morad continued. “Instead of attacking receptors one at a time, we attack receptors three at a time – not even cancer can mutate three receptors at the same time.”

More on the background and story here from The Jerusalem Post.

The rate of people dying from cancer in the United States seems to have dropped steadily for 25 years, a new study says, but disparities remain between the rich and the poor.

The overall nationwide cancer death rate fell continuously from 1991 to 2016 by a total of 27%, according to a study by the American Cancer Society, published Tuesday in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

That translates to about 2.6 million fewer cancer deaths total than would have been expected if death rates stayed at their peak, which was seen in 1991, according to the study.

