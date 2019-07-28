Livingston County Health Department: Swine flu found in pigs at Fowlerville Family Fair

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. - The Livingston County Health Department issued an important warning about swine flu this weekend.

According to the health department, the Fowlerville Family Fair reported that pigs at the event tested positive for the disease.

The pigs started showing signs of swine flu Thursday and have since been removed from the fairgrounds.

If anyone was exposed to them throughout the week and has flu-like symptoms, they should contact a doctor, the health department warned.

Right now, there are no reports of people getting sick. The fair ended Saturday.

