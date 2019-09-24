Oakland County confirms 1st human case of West Nile virus this year

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The first human case of West Nile virus in Oakland County this year was confirmed Tuesday.

RELATED: Another human case of mosquito-borne EEE confirmed in Michigan

According to the Oakland County Health Division, a 70-year-old man contracted the mosquito-borne virus.

It's the fourth case of West Nile virus in the state this year.

People with the virus typically experience no symptoms or have a mild illness, such as fever, headache and body aches.

Tips to protect yourself from mosquito bites:

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellant. All EPA-registered insect

repellants are evaluated for safety and effectiveness, and will contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil ofLemon Eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol as the active ingredient. Repellents containing a higher percentage of the active ingredient typically provide longer-lasting protection. Always follow the product label instructions.

o Be careful using repellent on the hands of children as it may irritate the eyes and mouth.

• Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and pants.

• Limit outdoor activity from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

• Maintain window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of buildings. Do not prop open doors.

• Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes may lay eggs.

• Use nets and/or fans over outdoor eating areas.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.