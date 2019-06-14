Oakland County health officials: First 2019 case of West Nile virus found in mosquito

PONTIAC, Mich. - Oakland County health officials said the first 2019 case of West Nile virus has been found in a mosquito.

Officials said the positive test was collected during pool testing in Pontiac.

There have not been any confirmed human cases in Oakland County this year.

"Although the positive pool was found in Pontiac, this is an indicator that West Nile virus is present in Oakland County communities," said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for the Oakland County Health Division. "Residents are encouraged to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites."

Residents are reminded to use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent, but to use it with caution around young children.

