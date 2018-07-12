PHOTOS: Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak opens new Pediatric Emergency Center

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak’s new Pediatric Emergency Center features child-friendly private rooms in a patient and family-centered environment designed to enhance the Level II pediatric trauma center. It opens July 16.

The 9,500-square-foot Pediatric Emergency Center features 16 private rooms which are twice the size of rooms in the former area. The larger rooms will be more comfortable and efficient for families. Three rooms also include special features designed for the safety of behavioral health patients.

“We know children can get stressed or scared when they come to the hospital. That’s why we worked with our patients and their families to design a comfortable, calming and inviting new Pediatric Emergency Center,” Kelly Levasseur, D.O., Beaumont Children’s pediatric emergency director, said.

Child Life specialists will use play therapy and other techniques to ease anxiety. Comforting artwork featuring animals from the Detroit Zoo and paintings from a local artist help to create a healing environment. A self-serve pantry with complimentary snacks and drinks will also be available.

A rooftop medical helipad offers direct, easy access to the center. Board-certified pediatric emergency medicine specialists lead a team of experienced staff members who are on-site 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If children need to be admitted, the inpatient pediatric unit at Beaumont Children’s is just an elevator ride away.

“The new center provides a quieter patient and family-centered environment with amenities that support the high-quality emergency care parents and families expect for children,” said Rosanna Morris, president, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Multiphase renovation

The new Pediatric Emergency Center is part of a 125,000-square-foot, $120.8 million expansion and renovation project, expected to be complete in 2019. At that time, the Emergency Center will have 73 private adult rooms, 20 semi-private, 10 private behavioral health rooms and 16 private pediatric rooms.

During the renovation process, portions of the former center will remain in use, but 53 new private adult beds will be available for patients. The renovation also includes four expansive trauma care bays and an area offering quicker care for patients with minor injuries and illnesses.

Private rooms with glass doors and walls provide quiet accommodations. A “Beau to Go” café serves hot food and refreshments. Cellphone charging stations are available, too.

“We are expanding and renovating in phases so we don’t disrupt care for our community. The new center brings diagnostic testing closer to or at the bedside to enhance patient comfort and convenience, as well as safety and efficiency of care,” said Terry Kowalenko, M.D., chair, Emergency Medicine, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and professor and chairman, Department of Emergency Medicine, Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine.

MRI and CT imaging are located inside the center and point-of-care testing is available at the bedside, including portable X-rays, echocardiograms and Doppler ultrasounds to test for blood clots.

Southeast Michigan’s most preferred emergency center

As Southeast Michigan’s most preferred Emergency Center, Beaumont, Royal Oak’s Emergency Center is among the highest volume centers in the country with 130,733 visits in 2017.

Beaumont Health also offers emergency services at seven other hospitals in Southeast Michigan and at a freestanding emergency center in Canton. Beaumont consists of eight hospitals with 3,429 beds, 187 outpatient sites, nearly 5,000 physicians, 38,000 employees and 3,500 volunteers.

Construction and design partners for the project include: architect and engineer Harley Ellis Deveraux of Southfield; construction manager Barton Malow of Southfield; and design architect FreemanWhite of North Carolina.

