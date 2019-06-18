Tommy Schomaker celebrates 10 years after heart transplant

It's a story we've followed for the past 14 years: A little boy named Tommy Schomaker born with essentially half of a heart.

A lifesaving transplant. The chance to meet his heart donor's family. The chance to live.

Then, a day Tommy's family feared they would never see: his high school graduation, and a very special guest by his side.

This is the story of two families sharing one heart.

To join the Michigan Organ Donor Registry, click here.

Watch a longer version of Tommy's story here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.