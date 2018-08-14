VIDEO: Glenn Close, Michigan Sen. Stabenow join roundtable discussion on mental health

DETROIT - Award winning actress Glenn Close and Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow participated in a roundtable discussion on mental health Tuesday afternoon at Local 4 studios in Detroit.
The discussion, "Mental Health: It's OK to not be OK," took place on Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The event was brought to you with support from the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority.
Roundtable guests included:
- Glenn Close, award winning actress and founder of Bring Change 2 Mind.
- Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow.
- Lori Doyle, Peer Support Coordinator with Macomb County Community Health.
- Sam Lippert, sophomore at Washtenaw Community College.
- Local 4's Dr. Frank McGeorge
Watch the full discussion below:
