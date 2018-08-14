Health

VIDEO: Glenn Close, Michigan Sen. Stabenow join roundtable discussion on mental health

'Mental Health: It's OK to not be OK'

DETROIT - Award winning actress Glenn Close and Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow participated in a roundtable discussion on mental health Tuesday afternoon at Local 4 studios in Detroit.

The discussion, "Mental Health: It's OK to not be OK," took place on Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The event was brought to you with support from the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority.

Roundtable guests included:

  • Glenn Close, award winning actress and founder of Bring Change 2 Mind.
  • Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow.
  • Lori Doyle, Peer Support Coordinator with Macomb County Community Health.
  • Sam Lippert, sophomore at Washtenaw Community College.
  • Local 4's Dr. Frank McGeorge

Watch the full discussion below:

