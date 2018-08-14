VIDEO: Glenn Close, Michigan Sen. Stabenow join roundtable discussion on mental health

DETROIT - Award winning actress Glenn Close and Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow participated in a roundtable discussion on mental health Tuesday afternoon at Local 4 studios in Detroit.

The discussion, "Mental Health: It's OK to not be OK," took place on Tuesday, Aug. 14 at 1:30 p.m. The event was brought to you with support from the Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority.

Roundtable guests included:

Glenn Close, award winning actress and founder of Bring Change 2 Mind.

Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow.

Lori Doyle, Peer Support Coordinator with Macomb County Community Health.

Sam Lippert, sophomore at Washtenaw Community College.

Local 4's Dr. Frank McGeorge

Watch the full discussion below:

