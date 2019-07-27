Wayne State University: Students may have been exposed to chickenpox

DETROIT - People who were in the Wayne State University OneCard office between July 18 and July 5 or attended a new student orientation Tuesday or Thursday may have been exposed to chickenpox.

Chickenpox is highly contagious. It can be spread via airborne droplets or by touching or breathing in virus particles from the blisters an ill person gets.

The illness generally starts with a slight fever, followed by a blister-like, itchy rash.

The school said anyone experiencing signs of chickenpox, including fatigue, fever, cough or an itchy, blister-type rash, should seek immediate medical attention.

Students can see the Campus Health Center for an evaluation. The Campus Health Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

People with chickenpox shouldn't attend class, work or group functions until all blisters scab over.

See what illnesses are going around Metro Detroit lately:

