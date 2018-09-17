DETROIT - Why don't teenagers get enough sleep? Researchers from C.S. Mott's Children's Hospital asked parents what they observe of their teenagers.

More than 40 percent of parents said their teens have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep.

According to the survey, 56 percent of parents point to social media and electronics as the No. 1 culprit in sleep depravation. About 43 percent of parents said homeowner and activities cut into sleep, while 31 percent said stress about school keeps teenagers up late.

About 23 percent of parents blame stress over social life, while 10 percent pointed to health issues or medications.

Doctors said parents can help teenagers sleep better by turning off electronics at bedtime. Parents should set a regular sleep schedule, limit caffeine or try herbal remedies.

