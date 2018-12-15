Kids from Detroit schools receive $100 each to shop at Walmart as part of holiday event

DETROIT - Hundreds of students from Detroit Public Schools got a chance to shop and buy toys for Christmas as part of the annual ABC Student Transportation Christmas Holiday Shopping Experience.

The event was held at Walmart in Livonia. The sound of the cash register is always a good sign for the store, but this time around the long lines meant Christmas cheer for lots of excited children.

“Each kid gets $100 to kind of go crazy with,” said Sheila Grant.

The organization provided almost 400 students from Detroit Public Schools with the chance to shop.

“These are children who would otherwise not have a Christmas at all. We don’t want them to shop for their parents or other family members. It’s all about them, so they can have some gifts to open up for Christmas, and it can be a special year for them,” said Grant.

Royazes Stewart couldn’t wait to show what he bought.

”I picked out these outfits. I got some socks. I'm grateful,” said Stewart.

