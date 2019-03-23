Jamie Edmonds: The Tom Izzo Saga is overblown

Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans glares at Aaron Henry #11 after a play during their game in the First Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament against the Bradley Braves at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.…

DETROIT - What happened Thursday between Tom Izzo and Freshman Aaron Henry in the first round of the NCAA Tournament is a non-story. I can’t believe we’re all still talking about this.

Tom Izzo was mad, really mad. His freshman guard did not do what he was supposed to do and he heard about it. Afterward, Henry responded on defense, and made some important baskets. The Spartans beat Bradley and advanced. Post-game, Henry came out and said he knows how his coach operates and he welcomes the criticism because it’s helping him grow.

That night I tweeted, “I wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of that.” Truth. I’m sensitive. I wouldn’t like it. But every player that goes to Michigan State to play basketball knows what they’re getting into. So many former MSU players came out in defense of Izzo and his style, saying the man helped them develop on the court and grow as men. And you better believe plenty of them were on the receiving end of some similar tirade like the we all saw one national TV two days ago.

I would NOT want to be on the receiving end of an Izzo tirade. 😱 — Jamie Edmonds (@Jamie_Edmonds) March 21, 2019

Twitter was crazy and still is about this topic. There are many, many tweets saying Izzo was “violent” or he “almost strangled the kid.” Not from my vantage point. Those people may not like Izzo’s style, which is fine, but Izzo is not violent and certainly didn’t “almost” do anything. Cassius Winston stepped in to cool down the situation. It was over.

Tough love, tough criticism is how Izzo has operated for decades. Especially during tournament time, you’re going to see a lot of emotion from the guy. Get used to it. As he put it: ‘This is one-and-done time. The ‘my bads’ are out the window.’ I’m guessing Henry will think twice before he makes the same mistakes against Minnesota.

Isn’t that what coaching is all about?

