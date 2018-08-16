Take a virtual ride on the soon-to-be fastest dive roller coaster in the world

Take a virtual ride on the soon-to-be fasted dive roller coaster in the world.

The Yukon Striker, a new dive roller coaster opening at Canada's Wonderland next year, will be the fastest dive coaster on Earth when it opens.

Riders will experience Yukon Striker’s journey at a height of 223 feet above the wilderness, and a 90-degree drop, 245 feet down into an underwater mining shaft.

With speeds reaching 80 mph, soar through four dynamic inversions, including a complete 360-degree loop.

“This is the largest capital investment we’ve made in our park since opening,” Wonderland’s General Manager Norm Pirtovshek said in a press release. “We’re excited to offer world-class thrills and a truly unique experience for our guests next year.”

In case you're wondering, Canada's Wonderland is about four hour drive from Detroit. Not bad!

Take a virtual ride on the coaster below:

