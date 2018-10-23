Titanic II to set sail in 2022, resuming route of original ship

A replica of the infamous Titanic will set sail in 2022, resuming its original route.

The Blue Star Line announced the project, Titanic II, which was initially announced in 2012.

“Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,” Chairman of Blue Star Line Clive Palmer said in London, Cruise Arabia & Africa reports.

“The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivaled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits,” he said.

Everything about the Titanic II is modeled meticulously after the original. There will be nine decks and 840 staterooms that can accommodate 2,400 passengers and 900 crew members.

It was on April 14, 1912, that the RMS Titanic, called the unsinkable ship, hit an iceberg and sunk shortly after midnight (April 15) into the Atlantic. The tragedy claimed the lives of 1,517 people.

