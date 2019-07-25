Vernors launches limited edition cans featuring Michigan lighthouses

DETROIT - Vernors is launching a line of limited edition cans featuring iconic Michigan lighthouses.

The lighthouses showcased during the promotion include Big Red (Holland), South Haven, Tri-Centennial State Park Light (Detroit), Au Sable Point (Grand Marais), DeTour Reef (DeTour Village), Port Austin Reef (Port Austin), Harbor Beach and Pointe Aux Barques (Port Hope).

This is the third year Vernors has teamed with Pure Michigan. Over the last two years, the collectible series showcased twelve other Michigan lighthouses including Big Sable Point, Crisp Point, Eagle Harbor, Grand Haven, Tawas Point, Forty Mile Point, Old Mackinac Point, Point Iroquois, Point Betsie, Little Sable Point, St Joseph and Fort Gratiot.

“Vernors is a Michigan original with a proud 153-year heritage and a devoted following in the state unlike any other soft drink, and we want to celebrate what makes this state such a special place to both live and visit,” said Beth Hensen, market development manager for Keurig Dr Pepper, which owns and licenses the Vernors brand. “Through this promotion, we hope our fans will enjoy these keepsakes and be inspired to visit and take pride in these one-of-a-kind coastal treasures.”

“We’re delighted to be partnering once again with Vernors to feature our state’s historic and picturesque lighthouses,” said Dave Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “This is an opportunity to celebrate these iconic landmarks – along with events like the Michigan Lighthouse Festival – and inspire residents and travelers alike to explore the more than 120 lighthouses standing along our 3,200 of Great Lakes shoreline."

The lighthouse cans will be sold in 12-packs of Vernors and Diet Vernors at retailers throughout Michigan and will be available from late-July to late-September 2019. Customers will soon start seeing product displays popping up in stores across the state.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.