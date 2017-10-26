Critters Stocking Up

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Our partner, The Michigan Wildlife Council is dedicated to helping wildlife thrive as the weather transitions. Our Chris Delcamp shows us why the animals are so busy.

The fall season is the busy season for squirrels and other critters to gather up food to store for the winter. And the DNR makes sure that they have an adequate food supply. The Michigan Wildlife Council is increasing public awareness about wildlife conservation in Michigan through a campaign called "Here For Generations."

For more information on all they are doing and how you can get involved visit their website: https://hereformioutdoors.org/