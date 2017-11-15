Preserving Michigan’s Waterways

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Even though the weather is turning colder, you should still consider traveling outdoors with your family.

Michigan has all kinds of natural resources to enjoy and our partner, The Michigan Wildlife Council, is dedicated to making more people aware about wildlife and wildlife conservation efforts through their "Here For Generations" campaign.

One way to enjoy the outdoors is fishing and "Trout Unlimited" is a non-profit group that protects Michigan's waterways and uses trout as great indicator species to see how healthy Michigan's waterways are.

If you're interested in learning about Trout Unlimited visit their website www.michigantu.org.

For more information on the Michigan Wildlife Council campaign visit www.hereformioutdoors.org.