Get back to nature in Downtown Detroit at Milliken State Park

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

DETROIT – You may be thinking about getting away from it all this spring and summer and re-connecting with nature. But you may not consider downtown Detroit as the place to go. Well, think again.

Our friends at Michigan Wildlife Council stopped by to tell us about the fun things that can be done at Milliken State Park and Belle Isle.

Karis Floyd, Manager of Belle Isle and Milliken State Parks, says some of the fun activities include riding bikes, have a picnic along the riverfront and there's a 52 slot site for boats if you choose to be on the water.

If you like fishing, Floyd says Milliken State Park is a great place set up a pole and cast a line into the river. There's even classes for first time fishers, the park's Outdoor Explorer Guide will show you how to bait a line and get you ready to catch a fish.

The Lighthouse, is a great place take in the beauty of the Detroit River and possibly see a wedding! Floyd says The Lighthouse is a destination venue for many couples tying the knot in Detroit.

If it's a rainy day, across the street from the park is the Outdoor Adventure Center, where you can still do almost anything that can be done at the state park.

The Michigan Wildlife Council is dedicated to informing people across the state about the importance of wildlife and wildlife conservation to ensure it can be enjoyed for years to come.

To learn more visit this website.