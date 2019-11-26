DETROIT – “All of these shipping containers have a story to tell -- they’ve been all over the world.”

Shipping containers that get sent to Michigan don’t often get sent back -- so what do we do with all of these shipping containers? Leave that to Three Squared Inc!

The company uses steel cargo shipping containers which naturally meet all building codes to build eye-catching yet durable mixed use spaces, condominiums, and apartment complexes at significantly lower cost than lumber cookie-cutter construction.

They recently built Detroit Shipping Co. in Midtown, a restaurant collective built with shipping containers. (Check out their other projects here)

Uniquely Detroit’s Alex Atwell visited the Container Port Group for the feature story in the video player above.