The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) has launched the “Know it before you throw it” campaign to help consumers recycle more. One item that people struggle to recycle is batteries.

Host Tati Amare spoke to Amy Lafferty from EGLE and Danielle Spalding from battery solutions to learn the right way to recycle batteries instead of simply throwing them away.

Lafferty says that batteries commonly are not accepted curbside, but you should check with your local services.

Battery Solutions is one place that takes any battery and recycles them for you. You can order a battery recycling pail which you can keep in your home until it’s full, and then mail it back so it can be recycled safely. If the battery has lithium written on it, or it is over 9 volts, you should tape each end before putting it in the pail.

For more information on recycling visit recylingraccons.org

If you want to learn more about recycling your batteries visit batterysolutions.com

Watch the video for more advice on recycling batteries.