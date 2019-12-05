Get into the holiday spirit in Downtown Rochester

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Downtown Rochester

Downtown Rochester is full of holiday joy and great gifts!

Host Tati Amare was joined by Kristi Trevarrow to talk about why Downtown Rochester is a great place to shop during the holiday season.

Your eyes will widen with amazement at The Big, Bright Lights Show. The show consists of 1.5 million lights that cover the buildings to put you in the holiday spirit. You can find numerous gifts from a variety of merchants like Bellissima Bridal, Hello Fancy, Nourish, Bizzy Buzz, Peppertree, and enjoy a delicious meal at great restaurants such as the Rochester Brunch House.

Downtown Rochester is giving away $180 in gift cards or products from various retailers and restaurants.

For more information please visit downtownrochestermi.com

Each day of our 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaways we reveal a new prize and they pile up on top of each other. Watch tomorrow when we reveal a new prize at 10am!

Enter here to win a prize!