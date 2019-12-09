Shop and relax in Downtown Birmingham

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Birmingham Shopping District

Downtown Birmingham is offering a $260 in gift cards as part of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways! The prize is added to all of the upcoming prizes and they stack up throughout the contest.

Hosts Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio spoke with Kathy Zanolli from Nina McLemore and David Wachler from Wachler Estate Collection.

Downtown Birmingham is a magical wonderland with over 800,000 holiday lights and retailers, restaurants, and spas. The family can enjoy talking to Santa Claus & riding in horse-drawn carriages. One featured store in Downtown Birmingham is Nina MacLemore, which offers luxury women’s clothing and Barbara Bose boutique with beautiful statement jewelry.

Another featured store was Wachler Sate Collection. This is a store that allows you to sell back and purchase pre-owned jewelry. You can buy various brands such as Rolex and Cartier.

To learn more visit allinbirmingham.com

Each day of our 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaways we reveal a new prize and they pile up on top of each other. Watch tomorrow when we reveal a new prize at 10am!

Enter here to win a prize!