Take a trip around the world through these action-packed films this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This segment is sponsored by MJR Digital Cinemas.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Jump back into the wild with this star-filled cast. Jumanji: The Next Level is the second sequel to 1995′s Jumanji following the hit 2017′s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. This film brings back A-list actors Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. When Jumanji the video game begins to break down, they are sucked back into the game, forced to find a way to fix it. The actor’s chemistry leaps off the screen as this action-packed comedy begins to unfold. Jumanji: The Next Level is rated PG-13.

6 Underground

You don’t have to be alive to save the world. 6 Underground is a thriller starring Ryan Reynolds as a new kind of action hero. When Ryan Reynolds’ character, One, is forced to help save the world, he recruits six other agents. They decide to fake their deaths, hence the title 6 underground, and a nail-biting adventure ensue. Greg Russell gave this film four of five reels. 6 Underground is rated R.

Two Popes

One person may need help running the Worldwide Catholic Church. The Two Popes is a biographical drama film starring Anthony Hopkins as Pope Benedict XVI and Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis. This odd couple’s journey lights up the screen and is sure to bring a smile to your face. Greg Russell gave the film four out of five reels. The Two Popes is rated PG-13.

