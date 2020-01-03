Do this with your dog the next time you’re in the car

When it’s time to travel, everyone loves to bring their four-legged best friend, but it’s important to keep them safe.

Host Jason Carr talked to Christine Fox with Wag 'N’ Tails Dog Activity Center about the best way to safely travel with your pet.

When you hop in the car, your pet should be buckled in, and have their identification around their neck. Try using a pet seat belt that can easily be connected to the dog’s harness, and can work as a short leash getting into and out of the vehicle.

You also have to be careful with salt on the ground during the winter. There are products like the Mudbuster to help get salt off your pet’s paws.

Wag 'N’ Tails Dog Activity Center also offers a force-free training. They are located in Shelby Township.

Watch the video to learn more ways to keep your pet safe.