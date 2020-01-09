This trailblazer will inspire you to get active

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Going outdoors and getting active can be a fun adventure when you embrace all of the beauty in Michigan’s wildlife.

Host Jason Carr sat down with Anne Brown who made a resolution to hike each week for a year and she succeeded!

Anne Brown made a resolution in 2019 to find a soul-fulfilling activity that helped her get active. She hiked 52 trails in 52 weeks. She planned to hike more up north but she found great trails in Southeast Michigan. No training needed! Anne was able to go out and get active, embrace the beauty of the state, and bring her family along.

The Michigan Wildlife Council is conducting an education campaign to help Michiganders understand the importance of wildlife management. Whether you hike, fish, hunt, or birdwatch, wildlife management ensures Michigan’s forests, waters and wildlife are protected and preserved for generations to come.

For more information visit hereformioutdoors.org

