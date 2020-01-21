Purr, it’s cold outside! How to keep your pets warm during the bitter cold

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by Mike Morse Law Firm.

Hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr spoke with Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society about how you can keep your four-legged friends warm and protected from the blustery weather.

With the winter kicking into high gear Anna says that you need to monitor how much time your pets are outside. You also want to check their paws for any rock salt or ice melter; if ingested it could be harmful. Always bang on the hood of your car just to see if any small critters may be hiding inside to keep warm. If you see any abandoned or abused animals call the Michigan Humane Society to report.

Anna didn’t just bring in helpful tips she also brought in 11-week old Confetti. The lab mix is a sweet and calm girl looking for a forever home.

The Mike Morse Law firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts our Pet of the Week. The Mike Morse Law Firm also wants to help you if you need legal assistance. Visit their website, 855mikewins.com.