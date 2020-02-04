Here’s a peak at what’s going on for Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend this year!

Downtown Detroit – The Quicken Loan’s Winter Blast Weekend presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort is kicking off this Friday! There will be all kinds of things to do, and eat!

The Kroger Food Truck Rally will have several different food trucks in attendance, including Crepe Day-Twah. They are dishing out both savory and sweet crepes for the event. Other food trucks include A Taste of Nawlin’s, Baked Delicious, Mr. Deep Fried, Chick A Dee (fried chicken), Detroit Panzerotti, Imperial Ferndale, Mercurio Foods, Niko’s Gyros, Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine, and The Lobster Truck.

At the event, there will also be free ice skating courtesy of Delta Dental, with skates available for rent. On Friday you can even say hi to Live In The D’s Jason Carr and Tati Amare, from 4:30-7 pm. You can also learn how to ski and snowboard, zip line, go down a water slide, listen to live music, and roast marshmallows. Decorating Campus Martius will be beautiful ice sculptures presented by US Ice. There is much more fun to be had, for more information on special events and specifics, click here.

The event is happening:

Friday, February 7, from 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday, February 8, from 11 a.m. -11 p.m.

Sunday, February 9, from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.