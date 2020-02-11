How a Detroit photographer is trying to capture your aura

DETROIT – What color is your aura?

Aura Aura is a Detroit-based photography and research practice started by Eileen Lee. They are working to capture the human energy field in photography -- your aura -- which show as different colors using special camera technology.

“Through a non-traditional long exposure, emulating a double exposure process of capturing your bio-magnetic, vibrational energy, we make the metaphysical visible, resulting in awe-inspiring, one-of-a-kind portraits," Aura Aura said. “Our portraits inspire subjects to open themselves up to the ethereal energy of the universe, fostering an awareness of all the subtle nuances and forces that influence our lives, in the form of inter-dimensional frequencies.”

Since 2017, the company has captured and analyzed more than 8,000 aura portraits and recently opened a second studio in Seattle. Check out more FAQs here.

Watch Alex Atwell’s Uniquely Detroit feature story on Aura Aura in the video player above.

