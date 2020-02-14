Love on the brink of disaster, family friendly action films are hitting screens this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day weekend, so why not cozy up to your love and watch a movie? So grab a box of popcorn for two and the big bag of Twizzlers because two movies are hitting movie theaters that are sure to heat up this winter weekend. Thanks to our friends at MJR Digital Cinemas, movie reviewer Greg Russell sat with Jason Carr to discuss movies, “Downhill” and “Sonic The Hedgehog”.

First, Greg reviewed “Downhill” starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The film follows a family on vacation, trying to help cheer up Pete (Ferrell) after losing a parent. When an avalanche hits the ski resort where the family is staying, causing a questionable situation to occur, Pete and Billie (Louis-Dreyfus) begin to re-evaluate their relationship. Greg really enjoyed the movie, especially the fact that the movie was only 88 minutes long. He gave it four reels out of five.

Next was Sonic The Hedgehog, which stars James Marsden, Jim Carrey, and Sonic is voiced by Ben Schwartz. Much like the 1990s video game, the movie follows a supersonic hedgehog who teams up with a San Francisco cop to find magic rings and fight Dr. Robotnik (a curly mustachioed Carrey). Greg said it is a funny, entertaining kid’s movie that will take you back to the days when you saw Sonic running across your TV screen, thanks to that Sega Genesis game console. Greg gave the movie three reels out of five.

