The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This article is sponsored by The Mike Morse Law Firm.

Cats and dogs are fun pets but what about bunnies?

Hosts Tati Amare and Jason Carr chatted with Anna Chrisman from the Michigan Humane Society about how bunnies can make great pets.

Rabbits have their own unique personalities and enjoy playing with toys. They require special foods and veterinarian care but they can be litterbox trained! Who knew? There are also various breeds from Dwarf to Giant.

Anna didn’t just bring in helpful tips she also brought in a 6-month-old rabbit named Aurelia. The rabbit is a cuddly, sweet girl looking for her forever home.

The Mike Morse Law firm will pay the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts our Pet of the Week. The Mike Morse Law Firm also wants to help you if you need legal assistance. Visit their website, 855mikewins.com.