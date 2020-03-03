Can you really make grilled cheese in a bag with a toaster?

Sometimes the easiest foods to make can actually be a pain, but this gadget takes that away. Kila Peeples showed Tati Amare and Kim DeGiulio how to use Toaster Bags, a heat resistant bag that helps you toast, or grill, your sandwich in a traditional toaster. According to the company, it’s no mess, no fuss and can be used to reheat other foods like french fries, pizza slices and chicken nuggets.

All you have to do is place your sandwich in the bag, make sure the toaster is on “toast,” not bagel or frozen, put the bag in and start cooking. When we tried it out, the cooking time took about 3 minutes. Once the toaster was done, so was the sandwich. The bread was completely toasted and the cheese was melted inside the sandwich. The bag was hot to the touch, but not too hot to lift out of the toaster.

We also tried to re-heat french fries. The french fries were warmed up, but not as much as desired. Overall, it was a thumbs up for this item.

Watch the video to see how the sandwich looks right out of the toaster.