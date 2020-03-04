This Detroit restaurant will have you howling for more

In order to stand out among hundreds of restaurants, you have to be the best at what you do. Detroit restaurant SheWolf has proven that it is. Host Tati Amare spoke with SheWolf executive chef Anthony Lombardo and Lyndsay Green with Hour Detroit about the recognition and what makes the restaurant a winner.

SheWolf is a contemporary Italian restaurant inspired by the city of Rome. The food takes on a classic Roman taste with a contemporary twist. SheWolf takes Italian cuisine up a notch by milling grains and flour in-house and creating a variety of fresh pastas and breads. The fresh ingredients they use are paired with a specific type of pasta allowing the noodles to stand out instead of being slathered in sauce.

Green says Hour Detroit looks for restaurants that are not only delicious but also innovative in the kitchen. She says SheWolf is redefining Italian cuisine and is a special occasion space that you can bring a loved one, or a group of friends.

Watch the video above to see SheWolf executive chef Anthony Lombardo prepare one of the dishes they cook at the restaurant.