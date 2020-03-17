Look up! You may see the guardians of Detroit

Look up! You’ll see the Guardians of Detroit.

Photo Journalist Alex Atwell explores buildings that are Uniquely Detroit with Jeff Morrison, a photographer and historian who takes photos of the guardians who lurk above the city. His interest grew while growing up in the city and always taking the time to look at the fascinating sculptures. He deemed these gargoyles and sculptures guardians in his book “The Guardians of Detroit” . The gargoyles that sit at the tops of numerous historic Detroit buildings are artistic masterpieces. The intricate detailing is easily captured through a telephoto lens.

Watch this video to learn more about the guardians above Detroit and see which gargoyles you may recognize. .