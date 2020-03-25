This jazzy night spot will have you howling for more.
Dirty Dog Cafe is the place to be after hours.
Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe is a dining destination in Grosse Pointe Farms dedicated to one of the oldest and coolest music genres. The intimate venue is quaint and comfortable. While enjoying your meal live bands play right in front of you. Famous jazz musicians have come to play at the cafe and you can see them all lined up on their wall of fame.
To learn more about the Dirty Dog Jazz Cafe click on the video above.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.