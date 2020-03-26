Check out these one of a kind guitars

Echopark Guitars made their move from Los Angeles to Detroit because who doesn’t want to be in the D?

Their business deals with rock stars like, Joe Perry from Aerosmith and many, many more!

Echopark Guitars are all handmade, and they can do custom orders. The company is also breathing life back into a special edition of Gibson guitars, some of the most famous guitars in the world.

To learn more about Echopark handcrafted guitars check out their website, Echoparkguitars.com